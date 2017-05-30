Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 30, 2:01 PM EDT

Lockdown lifted at Texas air base after 'security incident'


Document
Audio slideshow on soldier who suffered a brain injury
PDF copy of wounded soldiers complaining about treatment in recovery unit
Army's new electronic warfare manual
Multimedia
Another scandal hits a branch of the military.
Gays in the military timeline
Marines Train in Model Afghan Village
Military Greeters Welcome Troops Home
The MRAP vs. The HUMVEE
Honoring the Fallen
Database
Search the DOD Surplus Database
Latest News
Boeing blamed for maintenance errors on Air Force One
Related Multimedia
Compare the M4 and Other Rifles

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Military officials say the lockdown of a U.S. Air Force base in Texas has been lifted after a preliminary search of a community center there did not reveal any danger.

Authorities at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland earlier Tuesday had warned of a "security incident" and directed personnel in some areas of the base to stay inside.

Base spokesman Oscar Balladares confirmed that authorities were responding to a threat but didn't elaborate.

He says security officers are continuing to search the area and a post to the base's official Facebook page indicated the matter has been "resolved."

The lockdown appears to be the first to occur at the base since a shooting in April 2016 when a man killed his commanding officer before turning the gun on himself.

---

This story has been corrected to reflect that the base spokesman's last name is Balladares, not Balledares.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.