Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 18, 12:08 PM EDT

Senior US general: Hacker tried to breach my bank account

By JOSH LEDERMAN
Associated Press

Document
Audio slideshow on soldier who suffered a brain injury
PDF copy of wounded soldiers complaining about treatment in recovery unit
Army's new electronic warfare manual
Multimedia
Another scandal hits a branch of the military.
Gays in the military timeline
Marines Train in Model Afghan Village
Military Greeters Welcome Troops Home
The MRAP vs. The HUMVEE
Honoring the Fallen
Database
Search the DOD Surplus Database
Latest News
Senior US general: Hacker tried to breach my bank account

US to create independent military cyber command

GOP lawmakers question Air Force about ties to defense firm
Related Multimedia
Compare the M4 and Other Rifles

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A senior U.S. military leader says his bank account was targeted as part of a massive government data breach and dealing with the hack was a distraction from his job.

Air Force Gen. Paul Selva is testifying before a Senate panel considering his nomination for a second term as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He says shortly after hackers stole records on more than 21.5 million people from the Office of Personnel Management in 2015, a third party tried to access one of his main investment accounts.

Selva says it took him several hours to resolve the issue with his bank. He says during that time, he wasn't entirely focused on protecting the country.

Selva says it's happened to other senior military leaders, too.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.