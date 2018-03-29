Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 29, 1:57 PM EDT

Pentagon silent on transgender policy released last week

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press

Document
Audio slideshow on soldier who suffered a brain injury
PDF copy of wounded soldiers complaining about treatment in recovery unit
Army's new electronic warfare manual
Multimedia
Another scandal hits a branch of the military.
Gays in the military timeline
Marines Train in Model Afghan Village
Military Greeters Welcome Troops Home
The MRAP vs. The HUMVEE
Honoring the Fallen
Database
Search the DOD Surplus Database
Latest News
Pentagon silent on transgender policy released last week

Man arrested in suspicious packages sent to military sites

Navy jet crashes off Key West, killing 2 crew members
Related Multimedia
Compare the M4 and Other Rifles

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Pentagon is refusing to clarify portions of the Pentagon's recommendation on transgender troops and won't settle confusion about whether service members who have transitioned from one gender to another would be discharged under the proposed plan.

Chief spokeswoman Dana White says pending litigation challenging President Donald Trump's order to ban transgender forces prevents her from answering even the most basic questions, including who was on the panel that drafted the recommendations.

The memo was approved and signed by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, endorsed by the White House and posted on the Defense Department's website on Friday. It provides unprecedented details on the number of transgender forces serving in the military and how many have sought mental health help or are seeking transition surgery.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.