|
Police investigate blast at Minnesota mosque; nobody hurt
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities are investigating a reported explosion at mosque in a Minneapolis suburb.
WCCO-TV reports that police say no one was injured in the Saturday blast at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.
Bloomington police tweeted that the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation.
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.