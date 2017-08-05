Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 5, 10:59 AM EDT

Police investigate blast at Minnesota mosque; nobody hurt


BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities are investigating a reported explosion at mosque in a Minneapolis suburb.

WCCO-TV reports that police say no one was injured in the Saturday blast at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.

Bloomington police tweeted that the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation.

