Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 12, 2:41 PM EDT

Washington state utility's nuclear waste shipments suspended


Interactives
Nuclear plants that have leaked tritium
Not enough money to close old nuclear plants
How a nuclear power plant works
Latest News
Russian activist freed from prison vows to unite opposition

Kosovo: 5 Russians, 5 Serbs detained near border with Serbia

Putin's visit to Georgia's breakaway region angers Georgia

Russian court halts journalist's deportation to Uzbekistan

Russia's Putin shows off spoils from Siberia fishing trip

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) -- Officials in Washington state indefinitely suspended a public utility's authority to ship low-level radioactive waste after the utility mislabeled a shipment.

The Tri-City Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2vwGFMk ) Friday that the Washington Department of Health took the action late last month against Energy Northwest.

State officials say the utility on July 20 sent a mislabeled shipment of radioactive waste to the Hanford nuclear reservation in southeastern Washington.

Energy Northwest spokesman Mike Paoli says the mislabeling was minor and did not endanger public health or safety.

Paoli says the state health department acted correctly, but the shipment itself was properly packaged and accepted for storage at the Hanford site.

He says the no-shipping order means material will be stored at the Columbia Generating Station while officials review shipping procedures.

---

Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.