DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Authorities near Philadelphia asked for the public's help and patience Monday as they search for four young men who disappeared over the past week in what they are calling a criminal investigation.

Searches have been underway at several locations, including a cornfield, while police investigate the possible ties between the men.

One man vanished Wednesday and three others on Friday, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a news conference Monday. He said authorities "hope and pray" they will all be found alive.

Two of the men, 22-year-old Mark Sturgis and 21-year-old Tom Meo, are longtime friends who work in construction for Sturgis' father, Mark Potash. Another man, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, is a mutual friend of theirs, Potash told The Associated Press.

Potash said did not know where his son was heading or what he was doing before he disappeared Friday. News outlets have reported that cars belonging to both Potash and Meo have been found in the area.

"I don't know how this is going to end up, unfortunately, but I am confident that we are going to get to the bottom of this," Weintraub said.

Sturgis lives in Pennsburg, Meo in Plumstead, Finocchiaro in Middletown and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick in Newtown Township. Finocchiaro has been arrested multiple times on charges that include drug possession, driving under the influence and assault.

Weintraub described the investigation as "all hands on deck," and said that five local police departments and state police are involved.