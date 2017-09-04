ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- One wants to be the first female governor of North Dakota. One is a half-blind baton twirler who performed at a Super Bowl and another wants to chase tornadoes.

The 51 young women vying to become the next Miss America have a wide range of interests, dreams and backgrounds, which they'll be sharing with the nation this week in the run-up to Sunday's nationally televised finale of the scholarship pageant.

Miss Nevada, Andrea Martinez, delayed the start of her law enforcement career after she won her state title. She hopes to become a criminal profiler for the FBI.

Cara Mund, Miss North Dakota, said she wants to see more women elected in all levels of government. She hopes to become the first women elected governor of her state.