Eagle Herald











May 17, 11:07 AM EDT

Miss America Organization tabs new president, CFO


ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- The Miss America Organization on Wednesday promoted two executives to top roles in the group that stages the iconic pageant each year in Atlantic City.

Josh Randle was named president and Eli Popicg (POP'-itch) was named chief financial officer of the Miss America Organization.

Randle joined Miss America in 2015 as chief operating officer and served as a volunteer trustee of The Miss America Foundation since 2013. At 29, he is the youngest president in the group's history.

Before that, he was the inaugural national executive director of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Foundation in the United States, one of the British Royal Family's principal charities.

Popicg was Miss America's finance director since 2015. Before that, he was deputy controller and deputy to the CFO at BGR Group in Washington.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.