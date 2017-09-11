ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- The Latest on the Miss America competition (all times local):

11 p.m.

Here she is: Miss North Dakota has been crowned Miss America 2018.

Twenty-three-year-old Cara Mund bested a field of 51 competitors from each state and the District of Columbia during the weeklong event's finale Sunday night in Atlantic City.

Miss America 2017, Savvy Shields, former Miss Arkansas, placed the crown on her teary-eyed successor's head as the new Miss America accepted applause and cheers from the audience and judges.

The Bismarck, North Dakota, resident emerged victorious through a series of swimsuit and talent contests, onstage speeches and two rounds of interviews by judges.

---

10: 54 p.m.

The final five contestants have been selected in the Miss America competition.

They are from: from Missouri; Texas; North Dakota; New Jersey; and District of Columbia .

They were selected Sunday night during the scholarship pageant's televised finale in Atlantic City. Next up: the three finalists.

They are among 51 women - one from each state and the District of Columbia - vying to become the next Miss America. They hope to succeed the outgoing Miss America, Savvy Shields, who won the crown in 2016 as Miss Arkansas.

---

10:25 p.m.

The final 10 contestants have been selected in the Miss America competition.

They represent: Missouri; Texas; Pennsylvania; North Dakota; Alabama; New Jersey; District of Columbia; Louisiana; South Carolina; and Virginia.

They were selected Sunday night during the scholarship pageant's televised finale in Atlantic City. The field now shrinks to five finalists.

They are among 51 women - one from each state and the District of Columbia - vying to become the next Miss America. They hope to succeed the outgoing Miss America, Savvy Shields, who won the crown in 2016 as Miss Arkansas.

---

9: 25 p.m.

The final 15 contestants have been selected in the Miss America competition.

They are from these states: Tennessee; Virginia; Pennsylvania; Louisiana; District of Columbia; Texas; New Mexico; Alabama; Missouri; Alaska; Georgia; South Carolina; New Jersey; North Dakota; and Illinois.

The 15 finalists were selected Sunday night during the scholarship pageant's televised finale in Atlantic City. The field now narrows to 10 finalists.

They are among 51 women - one from each state and the District of Columbia - vying to become the next Miss America. They hope to succeed the outgoing Miss America, Savvy Shields, who won the crown in 2016 as Miss Arkansas.

---

12:26 a.m.

The next Miss America will soon be crowned, just as a deadly hurricane slams into Florida and not long after another one inundated Texas.

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have been a backdrop to the Miss America preliminary competition this week, with contestants from storm-tossed or threatened states sending messages of support and promises of prayers to those in harm's way.

Contestants from Texas and Florida have each won a preliminary competition leading into the nationally televised finale.

The winner will be crowned in Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall at around 11 p.m. EDT Sunday.