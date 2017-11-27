Eagle Herald











Nov 27, 2:59 PM EST

Contestant with Down syndrome competes in Miss Minnesota USA


BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) -- A 22-year-old woman with Down syndrome did not win the Miss Minnesota USA pageant, but she did come away with special honors for her spirit.

Mikayla Holmgren received the spirit award and the director's award at Sunday night's pageant at the Ames Center in Burnsville. The audience gave Holmgren a standing ovation as she accepted the awards.

Holmgren, from Marine on St. Croix, was dressed in a royal-blue gown with a train. She shed tears of joy and said she was "so excited."

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Holmgren was the first contestant with Down syndrome to compete in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant. She is a student in Bethel University's Inclusive Learning and Development program.

Kalie Wright, of Eagle Bend, was named Miss Minnesota USA 2018.

---

Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.