DALLAS (AP) -- A white Texas policeman was suspended without pay for 10 days, but will not be fired, after an incident in which he was caught on video wrestling a black woman and her daughter to the ground, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald announced Monday.

Fitzgerald said the officer violated policy, is sorry for his behavior and is eager to resume active duty at the end of the suspension.

The incident happened after Jacqueline Craig complained that a neighbor choked her 7-year-old son. In the video, the officer questions whether that's a problem. One of Craig's daughters tries to push her mother away from the officer, but the officer forces Craig and the daughter to the ground. He thrusts a stun gun into Craig's back.

He arrested Craig and her daughters on charges that include disorderly conduct.

Craig's attorney had demanded that the officer be fired.

The video was viewed millions of times on Facebook.