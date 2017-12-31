Eagle Herald











Foundation donates $500,000 toward Motown Museum expansion

DETROIT (AP) -- There's a little bit more dancing in the street at the Motown Museum as officials accept another donation supporting its expansion plans.

The Detroit museum says it's received $500,000 from the Hudson-Webber Foundation . The donation follows September's announcement of a $1 million gift from the Fred A. and Barbara Erb Family Foundation.

The expansion - pegged at $50 million - will be designed and built around the existing museum, which includes the original studio and famed "Hitsville U.S.A." sign.

Plans call for interactive exhibits, a performance theater, recording studios and expanded retail and meeting spaces.

The museum is located where company founder Berry Gordy launched his music empire. The label started in 1959 and scores of stars and hits were created before Motown decamped to California in 1972.

