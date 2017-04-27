Eagle Herald











Fire destroys movie set in Virginia being used for 'TURN'


RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Officials say a fire has destroyed part of a movie set that was being used to film the final season of the AMC television series "TURN: Washington's Spies."

News outlets report the fire occurred Wednesday on property owned by the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Powhatan County Fire and Rescue Chief Steven Singer says crews found the two-story framed building engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Virginia Film Office Director Andy Edmunds says the sets were being used to film the final season of the Revolutionary War period drama as recently as Tuesday. He says no one was on set at the time of the fire, but two buildings were completely destroyed by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

