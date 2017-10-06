Eagle Herald











Oct 6, 1:00 PM EDT

Men charged with shooting on Denzel Washington movie set


BOSTON (AP) -- Two people have been charged in a shooting on the set of a Denzel Washington movie in Boston that injured two security guards.

The shooting happened early Saturday in the city's Roxbury section, on the set of a sequel to the "The Equalizer."

Police say nothing was being filmed at the time, and it does not appear the guards were targeted.

The guards, a 40-year-old woman and 33-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were released from the hospital.

Police say they arrested two 18-year-olds, Dionte Martinez and Thomas Perkins. They are charged with assault with intent to murder and gun offenses.

The Suffolk County district attorney's office says they were due to be arraigned Friday in Roxbury Municipal Court.

It was not immediately clear whether either man has an attorney.

