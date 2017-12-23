Eagle Herald











MSNBC drops Joan Walsh as paid contributor; followers upset


NEW YORK (AP) -- MSNBC says it has decided not to renew a contract with paid contributor Joan Walsh, a decision that has caused an uproar on social media.

Walsh says on her Twitter account she learned of the New York-based network's decision Friday while baking pies with her daughter. Her followers have expressed their dismay with the trending #KeepJoanWalsh tag.

MSNBC says the paid-contributor list is reviewed annually. It says while Walsh's contract wasn't renewed she's "a key voice" who's "absolutely still welcome" and would be invited to appear on shows.

Walsh says she's proud of the work she did. She tweets she's given her "heart and soul to the network," from the George W. Bush years through today.

MSNBC hosts Chris Hayes and Joy Reid have tweeted in support of Walsh.

