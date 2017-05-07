Eagle Herald











May 7, 10:18 PM EDT

List of winners from the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Winners of the 26th annual MTV Movie and TV Awards, presented Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles:

Movie of the year: "Beauty and the Beast."

Actor in a Movie: Emma Watson, "Beauty and the Beast."

Show of the Year: "Stranger Things."

Actor in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things."

Kiss: Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome, "Moonlight."

Duo: Hugh Jackman and Dafne King, "Logan."

Comedic performance: Lil Rel Howery, "Get Out."

Hero: Taraji P. Henson, "Hidden Figures."

Villain: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, "The Walking Dead."

Next Generation: Daniel Kaluuya.

Generation: "Fast and Furious" film franchise.

Host: Trevor Noah, "The Daily Show."

Tearjerker: "This is Us."

Documentary: "13th."

American Story: "black-ish."

Reality Competition: "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Fight Against the System: "Hidden Figures."

Trending: Channing Tatum as Beyonce, "Lip Sync Battle."

Musical Moment: "You're the One That I Want," from "Grease: Live."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.