Apr 17, 2:01 PM EDT

MTV's Video Music Awards are heading back to New York


NEW YORK (AP) -- After spending a year in California, the MTV Video Music Awards are coming back to the East Coast.

The network announced Tuesday that the 2018 VMAs will be held Aug. 20 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Last year's ceremony was held in Inglewood, California, and the year before it was at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Radio City Music Hall was the home of the inaugural VMAs in 1984.

