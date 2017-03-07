Eagle Herald











Mar 7, 1:07 PM EST

Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town to perform at ACMs


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Maren Morris will perform at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 2.

The first round of performers was announced Tuesday. The show will also feature a performance by pop group the Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line. It will be the first time that the Backstreet Boys have appeared on the country awards show.

Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys collaborated on Florida Georgia Line's "God, Your Mama, and Me." They will also perform together at three stadium tour dates this summer in Boston, Chicago and Minneapolis.

The show, which will air live on CBS from the T-Mobile Arena, will be co-hosted by Bentley and Bryan.

