LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A list of winners at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, held Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

- Entertainer of the year: Jason Aldean.

- Album of the year: "The Weight of These Wings," Miranda Lambert.

- Single record of the year: "H.O.L.Y.," Florida Georgia Line.

- Song of the year: "Die a Happy Man," Thomas Rhett.

- Male vocalist of the year: Thomas Rhett.

- Female vocalist of the year: Miranda Lambert.

- Vocal duo of the year: Brothers Osborne.

- Vocal group of the year: Little Big Town.

- Video of the year: "Forever Country," Artists of Then, Now & Forever.

- Vocal event of the year: "May We All," Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw.

- New female vocalist of the year: Maren Morris.

- New male vocalist of the year: Jon Pardi.

- New vocal duo or group of the year: Brothers Osborne.

- Songwriter of the year: Lori McKenna.