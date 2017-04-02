Eagle Herald











Apr 2, 11:34 PM EDT

List of winners at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards


LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A list of winners at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, held Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

- Entertainer of the year: Jason Aldean.

- Album of the year: "The Weight of These Wings," Miranda Lambert.

- Single record of the year: "H.O.L.Y.," Florida Georgia Line.

- Song of the year: "Die a Happy Man," Thomas Rhett.

- Male vocalist of the year: Thomas Rhett.

- Female vocalist of the year: Miranda Lambert.

- Vocal duo of the year: Brothers Osborne.

- Vocal group of the year: Little Big Town.

- Video of the year: "Forever Country," Artists of Then, Now & Forever.

- Vocal event of the year: "May We All," Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw.

- New female vocalist of the year: Maren Morris.

- New male vocalist of the year: Jon Pardi.

- New vocal duo or group of the year: Brothers Osborne.

- Songwriter of the year: Lori McKenna.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.