Nov 5, 11:39 AM EST

Auction house says $700k sale for Prince's guitar a record


Auction house says $700k sale for Prince's guitar a record

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A bidding war resulted in a $700,000 price tag for a Prince guitar - the highest price ever paid for one of the late icon's guitars, according to Julien's Auctions.

The blue teal "Cloud" guitar went far above the $60,000 to $80,000 expected at the Saturday auction. The guitar was one of several items up for sale by rock legends.

A Michael Jackson black and white rhinestone glove sold for $102,000 while a red snakeskin jacket in the mold of the one he wore in his "Beat It" video sold for $118,000. A MTV Video Music Award Moonman won by Kurt Cobain went for $62,500; a Nehru shirt worn by Jimmy Hendrix sold for $106,000, and handwritten lyrics to David Bowie's "Starman" was sold for $81,000.

---

Online:

http://www.juliensauctions.com

© 2017 The Associated Press.

