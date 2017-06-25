LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Latest on the BET Awards being presented from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

Bruno Mars has won the BET Award for best male R&B pop artist - his first award from a network that he credits with catapulting him to stardom.

Mars said Sunday that BET aired the first award he won - a Soul Train honor for his single with B.o.B. "Nothin' on You." He thanked several executives for showing him what he called "nothing but love and support of my career."

Mars beat out Chris Brown, The Weeknd, Trey Songz and Usher for the award.

It was a big night at the awards ceremony for Mars - he kicked off the show with a high energy yet playful performance of his song "Perm."

---

5:25 p.m.

Bruno Mars has opened the 2017 BET Award dancing and playing in synchronization with his band the Hooligans to a performance of "Perm."

The pop star paused his performance Sunday to fake-chastise the crowd for not being excited enough and playing around on Instagram during his performance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Host and comedian Leslie Jones, sporting a knee brace and pacing the stage while toweling herself off like an NBA player, brought her high energy, breathless delivery to the opening monologue. She said she injured herself playing basketball but said she wasn't going to hide the brace, declaring, "That's when you know that you're getting old, 'cause you just don't care."

The hip-hop trio Migos won the night's first honor - the best group award.

---

11 a.m.

The "B'' in BET Awards could stand for Beyonce or Bruno Mars.

Both pop stars are the top nominees at Sunday's show, where they will compete in four of the same categories, including video of the year.

Beyonce, who dominated last year's show with multiple wins and a show-stopping performance, is up for seven honors. Mars, who will open the show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, is nominated for five awards.

Mars and Beyonce will also compete for album of the year, video director of the year and the viewer's choice award.

Leslie Jones of "Saturday Night Live" will host the show, which is set to feature performances by Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown and DJ Khaled.

Solange, Migos and Big Sean are also nominated for video of the year.