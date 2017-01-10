Eagle Herald











Jan 10, 1:16 PM EST

Solange calls Beyonce 'master class' for musical success

AP Photo
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Solange says growing up in a house with older sister Beyonce was like a "master class" for becoming a musical success.

Beyonce talked to Solange for a piece in Interview magazine published online Tuesday. Beyonce acknowledged to Solange that talking to her sister for an interview was "a bit strange," but added that she was her sister's "biggest fan."

Solange told her sister she "got to have a lot of practice" working on her music in their Houston home, telling Beyonce their mother "always taught us to be in control of our voice and our bodies and our work."

When Beyonce asked how she did as a big sister, Solange gave her a positive review, calling her "the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

