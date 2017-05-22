Eagle Herald











May 22, 1:24 PM EDT

Canadian connection: Drake meets Celine Dion at Billboards


LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Even on a record-setting night at the Billboard Music Awards, Drake appeared a bit star-struck in meeting fellow Canadian performer Celine Dion backstage.

The rapper posted a picture of himself and his father with Dion, who sang "My Heart Will Go On" from "Titanic" to mark the 20th anniversary of the film.

Video posted by a Drake fan Twitter account shows Drake telling Dion "you're very iconic" and "we love you" during their meeting. He added that he's "like a year away" from getting a tattoo of Dion.

Drake set a new record at the Billboard awards by taking home 13 trophies Sunday night.

