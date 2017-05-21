Eagle Herald











May 21, 9:14 PM EDT

Partial list of winners at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards


A partial list of winners in the top categories at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

- Top Billboard 200 album: Drake

- Top female artist: Beyonce.

- Top male artist: Drake.

- Top duo/group: twenty one pilots.

- Top collaboration: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer."

- Top R&B artist: Beyonce.

- Top rap artist: Drake.

- Top rock artist: twenty one pilots.

- Top Latin artist: Juan Gabriel.

- Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers.

- Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle.

- Top gospel artist: Kirk Franklin

- Top touring artist: Beyonce.

- Chart achievement award: Nicki Minaj.

- Icon award: Cher.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

