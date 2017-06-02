NEW YORK (AP) -- Boom Boom Pow: Fergie is still a member of the Black Eyed Peas.

A representative for the singer tells The Associated Press that the songstress has not left the group, even though a magazine reported Thursday that will.i.am said she was no longer in the group.

Fergie's representative said Friday she is "concentrating on her new album and can't wait for fans to hear it." Because of her album commitments, Fergie will not perform with the Black Eyed Peas at two events this weekend: Saturday's opening ceremony for the UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff, Wales, and Sunday's charity concert in Manchester, England, alongside Ariana Grande.