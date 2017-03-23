Eagle Herald











Mar 23, 1:52 PM EDT

Dylan gives rare interview, talks Sinatra, Elvis


NEW YORK (AP) -- Bob Dylan opened about his music and songwriting and discussed his relationships with Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and others in a rare and lengthy interview posted to his website Wednesday.

In the Q&A with author Bill Flanagan, Dylan recalled Sinatra telling him, "'You and me, pal, we got blue eyes, we're from up there ... These other bums are from down here.'"

Of the many superstars who died last year, including Muhammad Ali and Merle Haggard, Dylan said the deaths hit him hard: "We were like brothers ... It's lonesome without them," he said.

When asked about why Presley didn't show up for a recording session with Dylan and George Harrison, he replied: "He did show up - it was us that didn't."

