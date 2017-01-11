Eagle Herald











U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd to headline Bonnaroo


MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) -- U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd are set to headline the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in June.

Festival organizers announced the 2017 festival lineup on Wednesday.

U2's set will include its 1987 album, "The Joshua Tree." Other artists set to perform during the four-day event include Chance the Rapper, Major Lazer, The xx, Tove Lo, Lorde and Cage the Elephant.

The 16th annual Bonnaroo festival will be held June 8-11 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee, about 60 miles south of Nashville.

