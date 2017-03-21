Eagle Herald











Mar 21, 2:16 PM EDT

Bonnaroo to offer all-night stage for dance, hip-hop artists


MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) -- Music fans will have more options to dance the night away at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which is unveiling an all-night stage focusing on dance, electronic and hip-hop artists.

The Other stage will run all night at this year's festival, scheduled June 8-11 in Manchester, Tennessee. The lineup includes Marshmello, Big Gigantic, Yellow Claw, D.R.A.M., Motama, Louis the Child, Borgore and more.

The music festival has been expanding its lineup over the past 15 years, including dance artists and DJs such as Skrillex, deadmau5, ODESZA, Flying Lotus, Tycho, Caribou, Jamie xx and Bassnectar. This year's lineup includes U2, The Weeknd and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

--

Online:

https://www.bonnaroo.com/

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.