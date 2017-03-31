Eagle Herald











Mar 31, 7:21 AM EDT

Grant, Ingram to receive stars on Music City Walk of Fame

AP Photo
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Grant, Ingram to receive stars on Music City Walk of Fame

A band apart: Special-needs musicians aim for world stage

With 'Formation' and 'Black Beatles,' Mike WiLL has made it

Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hillary Clinton

Poet files copyright lawsuit against Insane Clown Posse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Christian music singer Amy Grant and Nashville philanthropist Martha R. Ingram will be honored with stars on the Music City Walk of Fame next month in Tennessee.

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. made the announcement Thursday. The ceremony will be at 1 p.m. April 27 in Walk of Fame Park.

The new stars will bring the total on the Walk of Fame to 76. Inductees are recognized for significant contributions to preserving Nashville's musical heritage and for their contributions through music or other industry collaboration.

The Walk of Fame was created in 2006 on Nashville's Music Mile, which connects downtown to Music Row. The inductees are represented by permanent sidewalk medallions displayed in a star and guitar design.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.