Nov 3, 12:00 PM EDT

CMA host Brad Paisley calls media restrictions unfair

By KRISTIN M. HALL
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The co-host of the Country Music Association Awards Brad Paisley is calling on the organization to rescind media restrictions barring reporters from asking about the mass shooting in Las Vegas, gun rights or political affiliations at the awards show.

Paisley tweeted Friday morning that he's sure the CMA "will do the right thing and rescind these ridiculous and unfair press guidelines"

In media guidelines for Wednesday's 51st annual CMA Awards held in Nashville, Tennessee, the association said the restrictions were "out of respect for the artists directly or indirectly involved" and they wanted everyone "to feel comfortable talking to press." Media who strayed from the guidelines could have their credentials "potentially revoked via security escort."

