Partial list of winners of Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards, held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee:

Album of the Year - "From A Room: Volume 1," Chris Stapleton.

Song of the Year (songwriter) - "Better Man," Taylor Swift.

Single of the Year - "Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban.

Vocal duo of the year - Brothers Osborne.

New artist of the year - Jon Pardi.

Musical event of the Year - "Funny How Time Slips Away," Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson.

Music video of the Year - "It Ain't My Fault," Brothers Osborne.

Musician of the Year - Mac McAnally (guitar).