Partial list of winners of Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards, held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee:
Album of the Year - "From A Room: Volume 1," Chris Stapleton.
Song of the Year (songwriter) - "Better Man," Taylor Swift.
Single of the Year - "Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban.
Vocal duo of the year - Brothers Osborne.
New artist of the year - Jon Pardi.
Musical event of the Year - "Funny How Time Slips Away," Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson.
Music video of the Year - "It Ain't My Fault," Brothers Osborne.
Musician of the Year - Mac McAnally (guitar).