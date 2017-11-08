Eagle Herald











Nov 8, 9:46 PM EST

Partial list of winners at the CMA Awards


Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
CMA Awards hosts Underwood, Paisley poke fun at politics

Partial list of winners at the CMA Awards

The Latest: Eric Church opens CMAs with 'Amazing Grace'

Carrie Underwood, Paisley celebrating a decade as CMA hosts

Sean Combs 'just joking' on name change from Diddy to Love

Partial list of winners of Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards, held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee:

Album of the Year - "From A Room: Volume 1," Chris Stapleton.

Song of the Year (songwriter) - "Better Man," Taylor Swift.

Single of the Year - "Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban.

Vocal duo of the year - Brothers Osborne.

New artist of the year - Jon Pardi.

Musical event of the Year - "Funny How Time Slips Away," Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson.

Music video of the Year - "It Ain't My Fault," Brothers Osborne.

Musician of the Year - Mac McAnally (guitar).

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.