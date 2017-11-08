NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The Latest on the Country Music Association Awards (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

Chris Stapleton's "From a Room: Volume 1" has won the Country Music Association Award for album of the year.

Stapleton accepted the award Wednesday at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, saying, "I'm always humbled by getting these things."

Other winners Wednesday included Taylor Swift, Keith Urban and Jon Pardi, who was named new artist of the year.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are hosting the show for the 10th time.

---

7:30 p.m.

Taylor Swift has won the Country Music Award for song of the year for Little Big Town's hit "Better Man."

The award is given to the songwriter, not the performers. Swift did not attend Wednesday's awards show in Nashville, so members of Little Big Town accepted the award on her behalf.

Keith Urban won the evening's first award for best single for his song, "Blue Ain't Your Color."

---

7:25 p.m.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are poking fun at the Country Music Association for the restrictive media guidelines it instituted and quickly retracted for Wednesday's show.

Underwood told Paisley that producers required the show to be a "politics-free zone" before making jokes at expense of key figures in both political parties, as well as President Donald Trump.

Paisley, strapped with his guitar, then playfully asked if that meant he'd be barred from performing such songs as "Hold Me Closer, Bernie Sanders" and "Stand By Your Manafort."

The 10-time hosts then proceeded with a parody of Underwood's 2005 hit "Before He Cheats," reconfigured to address the commander in chief. They sang about a gold-plated White House toilet seat, leading into a chorus of "Maybe next time he'll think before he tweets."

The Country Music Association initially asked journalists covering the show to refrain from asking musicians about recent shootings or political happenings. Artists and journalists balked at the restrictions, which were quickly lifted.

---

7:15 p.m.

County Music Association Awards hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are dedicating Wednesday's telecast to the victims of recent mass shootings and hurricanes.

The 10-time hosts opened the show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena with Underwood naming the cities of Las Vegas, Charlottesville, Virginia, New York and Sutherland Springs, Texas. She said the past year has been one marked by tragedies that affected "countless lives, including many in our country music family."

She said that, like a family, they would "come together, pray together and sing together."

Paisley dedicated the show to "all those we've lost and all those who are still healing," saying they would never be forgotten.

The hosts then transitioned into an extended bit that took political jabs at figures from both parties.

---

7:05 p.m.

Eric Church has opened the Country Music Association Awards with an a capella performance of "Amazing Grace."

He was later joined by singers Darius Ruckus, Keith Urban and other artists for a performance of the 1994 Hootie & the Blowfish song, "Hold My Hand."

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are hosting Wednesday's CMA Awards at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Underwood's first remarks after taking the stage referenced recent tragedies including the mass shootings in Las Vegas and Sutherland Springs, Texas, and this summer's hurricanes.

---

8:30 a.m.

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are celebrating their 10-year anniversary - as hosts of the Country Music Association Awards.

The duo has hosted the show consecutively since 2008, and they return Wednesday for the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

While Underwood and Paisley plan to tell jokes, watch performances and hand out awards, they also want to honor the 58 people who were killed at a country music festival in Las Vegas last month.

Paisley says "this show can be a combination of entertainment and therapy."

Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1 when a gunman fired on the crowd from a hotel room. Nearly 500 people were injured.

The CMA Awards will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.