Mar 17, 11:47 AM EDT

Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert to play CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and more are performing at this year's CMA Music Festival in June in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Country Music Association on Friday announced the lineup for concerts at Nissan Stadium on June 8-11. Additional performers include Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Rascal Flatts and Thomas Rhett.

The festival also includes other daytime outdoor stages throughout the city, with dozens more artists scheduled to perform. Tickets are on sale now. Funds generated from the festival benefit music education.

