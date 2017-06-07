NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- A list of winners at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which aired live Wednesday from the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

- Video of the year: Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

- Male video of the year: Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

- Female video of the year: Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"

- Duo video of the year: Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y."

- Group video of the year: Little Big Town, "Better Man"

- Breakthrough video of the year: Lauren Alaina, "Road Less Traveled"

- Collaborative video of the year: Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood, "The Fighter"

- CMT performance of the year: Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, "Want to Want Me" (from "CMT Crossroads")

- Social superstar of the year: Keith Urban