Jun 7, 10:43 PM EDT

Winners of the 2017 CMT Music Awards


Noel Gallagher is donating song royalties to Manchester fund

Deaf singer wows crowd, judges on 'America's Got Talent'

Earth, Wind & Fire take to the road with hits _ and sadness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- A list of winners at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which aired live Wednesday from the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

- Video of the year: Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

- Male video of the year: Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

- Female video of the year: Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"

- Duo video of the year: Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y."

- Group video of the year: Little Big Town, "Better Man"

- Breakthrough video of the year: Lauren Alaina, "Road Less Traveled"

- Collaborative video of the year: Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood, "The Fighter"

- CMT performance of the year: Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, "Want to Want Me" (from "CMT Crossroads")

- Social superstar of the year: Keith Urban

