May 9, 12:49 PM EDT

Keith Urban, Ballerini, Rhett top contenders at CMT Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban lead the 2017 CMT Music Awards nominations with four each, including nods in the video of the year and social superstar categories.

CMT announced the nominees Tuesday for their awards show to be held on June 7 in Nashville, Tennessee. Lauren Alaina, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line and Carrie Underwood have three nominations each.

A total of 14 videos were up for the top prize, video of the year, which is voted on by fans online at CMT.com . Some of those nominees include Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Brad Paisley and Dierks Bentley.

The show will feature performances by Rhett, Bryan, Lambert, Blake Shelton and Brett Eldredge. Actor and musician Charles Esten, of the TV show "Nashville," will host the awards show.

