Eagle Herald











Jan 3, 1:52 PM EST

Beyonce, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar to headline Coachella

AP Photo
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Spotify's Top 10 most viral tracks

Spotify's Top 10 most streamed tracks

Country star Sam Hunt is engaged to longtime girlfriend

Beyonce, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar to headline Coachella

Singer Trey Songz say he was kicked out of Maryland casino
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

NEW YORK (AP) -- Beyonce is one of the headliners of the 2017 Coachella music festival - a first for the pop star.

Festival producer Goldenvoice announced Tuesday that Beyonce, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will headline the two-weekend festival in April in Indio, California. Radiohead will perform on April 14 and 21; Beyonce on April 15 and 22; and Lamar on April 16 and 23.

Tickets, including three-day passes, go on sale Wednesday.

Beyonce last appeared at Coachella in 2014 when she danced onstage during her sister Solange's set.

Other performers for the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival include Lorde, the xx, Bon Iver, Future, Gucci Mane, Justice, DJ Snake, DJ Khaled and Father John Misty.

----

Online:

https://www.coachella.com/

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.