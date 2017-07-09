NEW YORK (AP) -- Singer Daddy Yankee ousted Ed Sheeran from the No. 1 spot on Spotify to become the first Latino artist to lead the music platform.

The Puerto Rican superstar of reggaeton has hits that include "Gasolina," ''Shaky Shaky" and "Despacito," a song co-written with Luis Fonsi. He's surpassed 44,735,586 monthly listeners to reach the first global spot, Spotify announced Sunday in an email sent to The Associated Press.

"Being the first Latin artist to reach #1 in Spotify marks a precedent not only for my career but for the industry in general," Daddy Yankee, whose real name is Ram