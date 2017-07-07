Eagle Herald











Detroit's musical rebellion theme of revue led by Don Was

By JEFF KAROUB
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) -- Veteran musician and producer Don Was is leading the Detroit All-Star Revue, a concert commemorating the city's history of musical rebellion on the eve of the Detroit riots' 50th anniversary.

Was, born in the city and raised on its outskirts, says the deadly unrest of July 1967 was a time when "you could no longer ignore the injustice and anger" fueling it. He brings that realization into the July 15 Detroit concert, which includes Motown Records alumni and a reunion of his band, Was (Not Was).

The Blue Note Records president says the show likely will incorporate songs by John Lee Hooker, MC5, Buffalo Springfield, Sly and the Family Stone and the Staple Singers.

The concert is part of the 25th Concert of Colors - a free, multi-day festival celebrating Detroit's musical and ethnic diversity.

