Drake's new CD 'More Life' breaks a new streaming record

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Drake, who was the most streamed act on Spotify last year, has started 2017 strong - his new album, "More Life," has broken the U.S. record for the number of online streams from a single album in one week.

The rapper's 22-track album recorded 385 million streams across all platforms in its first week, beating the previous record holder - Drake. His 2016 album, "Views," had owned the title with 245 million streams until "More Life" showed up on March 18, according to Nielsen Music.

"More Life" is Drake's seventh consecutive album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It had competition from new albums by Ed Sheeran, Rick Ross and the soundtrack for "Beauty and the Beast."

