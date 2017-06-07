Eagle Herald











Earth, Wind & Fire take to the road with hits _ and sadness

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Earth, Wind & Fire will hit the road this summer with some classic hits, a new touring partner and lingering heartache.

The hits include "September," ''Shining Star" and "Boogie Wonderland," while they'll share the stage with the band Chic, featuring Nile Rodgers. The sadness comes from the loss last year of their spiritual leader, founder Maurice White.

Says drummer Ralph Johnson, one of three original members still playing the band's infectious hooks: "We're still healing."

Concertgoers can expect a teary memorial to White amid the disco grooves and horn-driven funk. The band has always honored their missing member - White stopped touring in 1995 - but this time the section has a final kiss to it.

