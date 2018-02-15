Eagle Herald











Feb 15, 3:10 PM EST

Afrojack, Diplo to play at Electric Daisy Carnival in May


LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Armin Van Buuren, Afrojack, Diplo, Marshmello and Kaskade and will perform in May at the annual Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas.

Organizers on Thursday released the lineup for the three-day music festival, which will run May 18-20 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

More than 250 musicians are set to perform, including Martin Garrix, Tiesto and group Dash Berlin.

Unlike previous years, the festival will take place in May, not June, allowing attendees to party amid milder temperatures. Festivalgoers last year danced from sundown to sunrise as a heat wave moved through the area.

Organizer Insomniac says this year's festival will also offer camping options.

The event is the largest dance music festival in North America. It attracted about 400,000 people in 2017.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.