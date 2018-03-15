Eagle Herald











Ed Sheeran, Gaga, more to cover Elton John across 2 albums


NEW YORK (AP) -- Elton John's songs will be reworked by top artists including Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Willie Nelson and Chris Stapleton.

John announced on Thursday the April 6 release of two albums. "Revamp" will include covers by pop and rock stars from Mary J. Blige to Miley Cyrus. Miranda Lambert and Dolly Parton will appear on the country album "Restoration."

Pink and Logic will team up for "Bennie and the Jets" and Florence + the Machine take on "Tiny Dancer." Other acts on "Revamp" include Sam Smith, Coldplay, The Killers, Mumford and Sons, Q-Tip, Demi Lovato, Queens of the Stone Age and Alessia Cara.

"Restoration" will feature Rosanne Cash, Emmylou Harris, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley, Rhonda Vincent and Lee Ann Womack.

