Jan 19, 6:15 AM EST

Fifth Harmony makes quartet debut at People's Choice


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Fifth Harmony has made its debut as a quartet at the People's Choice Awards in the group's first performance since Camila Cabello's departure last month.

The girl group performed their biggest hit, "Work From Home," on the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Each member got their share of the spotlight with their name shown on the big screen above the stage while singing their solo verse.

DJ Khaled presented the foursome with their second straight favorite group award after their set.

Cabello left Fifth Harmony to pursue a solo career in December.

