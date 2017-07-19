Eagle Herald











Fleetwood Mac to earn MusiCares Person of the Year


NEW YORK (AP) -- Fleetwood Mac will be named the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year, becoming the first group to receive the honor.

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that the 28th annual benefit gala will take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Jan. 26, 2018, two days before the 2018 Grammy Awards.

The organization said they are honoring the iconic group for "their significant creative accomplishments and their longtime support of a number of charitable causes."

Mick Fleetwood, who called the award "tremendous" in a statement, will receive the honor along with Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie and John McVie.

Past honorees include Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder and Barbra Streisand. The MusiCares Foundation offers health and human services and programs to members of the music community.

