Eagle Herald











Apr 14, 12:30 PM EDT

Glen Campbell's last studio album to be released in June

AP Photo
AP Photo/Danny Johnston

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Glen Campbell's last studio album to be released in June

Lady Gaga will make history as female headliner at Coachella

Paul Simon's oceanfront home in danger of slip sliding away

Hip-hop artist Tory Lanez faces gun, pot charge in Florida

Shelton defamation case against In Touch settled, dismissed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Grammy-winning guitarist and singer Glen Campbell is releasing his final studio album, recorded shortly after his Alzheimer's disease diagnosis in 2011.

The record label, Universal Music Enterprises, announced Friday that the album, "Adios," will be released on June 9. Campbell hasn't performed since 2012 and is in a long-term care facility, but his wife, Kim Campbell, said in a statement that he felt a sense of urgency after his diagnosis to record one last time.

Campbell's hits include "Gentle on My Mind," ''Wichita Lineman," ''Galveston," and his signature song, "Rhinestone Cowboy." The new record is a collection of classic songs, including the Bob Dylan tune "Don't Think Twice It's Alright," and includes performances by Willie Nelson and Vince Gill, as well as three of his children.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.