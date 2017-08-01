Eagle Herald











Aug 1, 7:00 AM EDT

Stevie Wonder, Green Day to play Global Citizen Festival


NEW YORK (AP) -- Stevie Wonder, Green Day, The Killers, The Lumineers and The Chainsmokers will perform at this year's Global Citizen Festival, an annual free event held in New York's Central Park.

Special guests Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, Andra Day and Alessia Cara will also perform at the Sept. 23 event. MSNBC and Comcast NBCUniversal will air a live simulcast of the full concert on MSNBC and MSNBC.com.

There also will be some crossover with the iHeartRadio Music Festival taking place the same weekend, including Big Sean, who will perform on both stages in one night.

Fans can earn their free tickets for admission by joining the movement at globalcitizenfestival.com.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.