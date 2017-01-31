Eagle Herald











Jan 31, 10:06 AM EST

The Weeknd set to perform with Daft Punk at Grammys


Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
The Weeknd set to perform with Daft Punk at Grammys

Sheriff: Suspect in Righteous Brothers wife slaying is dead

The Latest: Suspect in slaying of singer's ex-wife is dead

Russell Simmons' RushCard company being sold to Green Dot

Music Review: Rose Cousins has what it takes

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Weeknd will team up with Daft Punk for a performance at the Grammy Awards.

The collaboration between the singer and the electronic music duo is one of a number of pairings announced Tuesday. Anderson .Paak will take the stage with A Tribe Called Quest and Dave Grohl. Maren Morris is set to perform with Alicia Keys.

The Grammys previously announced that Adele, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban would perform.

James Corden of the "Late Late Show" will host the Feb. 12 ceremony on CBS. The Grammys will be presented at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.