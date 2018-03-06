Eagle Herald











Mar 6, 9:41 AM EST

Former Michelle Obama chief to head Grammys inclusion group

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Music Review: Judas Priest goes ballistic on 'Firepower'

Promoter in failed Bahamas music festival pleads guilty

Music Review: David Byrne's 'American Utopia' seeks answers

Review: Jimi Hendrix studio archives plucked for new album

Latin hitmaker Residente to receive BMI Champion Award

NEW YORK (AP) -- The former chief of staff for former First Lady Michelle Obama will head The Recording Academy's new task force focused on inclusion and diversity.

The academy announced Tuesday that Tina Tchen (chen), a veteran lawyer who is also working on the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, will chair the new initiative. The Grammys announced the task force after its CEO drew criticism for saying women need to "step up" when asked about the lack of female winners backstage at its 60th awards show, held in January.

The task force plans to uncover unconscious biases and other barriers that impede women's success in the music industry.

Tchen says in a statement it's "an important initial step by the Recording Academy to demonstrate its commitment to tackling these challenges in a comprehensive way."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.