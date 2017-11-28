Reactions to the Grammy Awards nominations, announced Tuesday by The Recording Academy. The 60th annual Grammys will air live from New York on CBS on Jan. 28, 2018.

- "really honoured to be given this kind of acknowledgment. I'm not sure what to say or feel at the moment, but for now, thank u to everyone in my corner for all ur love."- New artist nominee Alessia Cara on Twitter

- "He wrote the song not only for a film about the Armenian genocide, but for all those who have and continue to suffer human rights violations. Unfortunately, patterns of intolerance and hatred continue in the world so it was Chris' way of 'Keeping the Promise' to never forget the past while trying to provide hope for the future for some of the world's most vulnerable people." - Vicky Cornell in a statement, on husband Chris Cornell's posthumous Grammy nomination for best rock performance of "The Promise."

- "Two of them!! Thank you Lord. I couldn't be more grateful."- Cardi B on Instagram talking about her two nominations for her hit "Bodak Yellow."

- "I just heard I was nominated for a #Grammy for Love So Soft!! Congrats to @edsheeran @ladygaga @Pink and @KeshaRose as well!! I didn't even think I would be eligible for this year YAAASSSSS What an amazing group of artists to be nominated with?! Love all of them!!"- Kelly Clarkson on Twitter congratulating other nominees in the best pop solo performance category.

- "In these tumultuous times we are living in, where dividedness abounds, I am beyond happy and proud that a song in ESPANOL is nominated in three major categories at the 60th GRAMMY awards. Let's continue sharing all our beautiful cultures and roots with the world. There is no better time than now. QUE VIVAN LOS LATINOS Y NUESTRA MÚSICA. @daddyyankee @justinbieber @recordingacademy #Despacito" - Luis Fonsi on Instagram, regarding his thrice-nominated song "Despacito."

- "Woke up to find out that I'm nominated for 5 Grammys. I'm in shock. I'm so thankful man this is unbelievable" - New artist and song of the year nominee Khalid on Twitter.

- "Today I was woken up by my wife calling to tell me I was nominated for Song Of The Year at the Grammys and Best Music Video. I can't even believe this tweet!" - Logic on Twitter, about his song, "1-800-273-8255."

- "I woke up seeing this text this morning. Congratulations to everyone who worked so hard to put this album together. Thanks so much!! Timing is everything and everything happens for a reason. Thank you Lord. #sohumbled #backtogod #grammys2018" - Reba McEntire on Instagram, about her nomination for best roots gospel album.

- "Wow wow wow wow wow! This is incredible. #GRAMMYs" - Thomas Rhett on Twitter about his nomination for country album.

- "Beyond proud of this album and couldn't be more honored to be nominated in this category by the @RecordingAcad! #HeartBreak" - Lady Antebellum on Twitter, about their country album nomination.

- "OMG!!! What a blessing!!! Congrats to all!!! #Despacito #Nominated #SongOfTheYear #Grammys2018" - "Despacito" co-writer Erika Ender on Instagram.

- "Well dang y'all! Woke up to a Grammy nomination this morning for It Aint My Fault. So rad! Thanks so much for love. #GRAMMYs" - Brothers Osborne on Twitter, about their nomination for best country duo/group performance.