John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Metallica set to play Grammys


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Metallica are set to perform at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles next month.

Underwood and Urban are both up for Grammys this year. Underwood's "Church Bells" and Urban's "Blue Ain't Your Color" are nominated for best country solo performance. Urban's "Ripcord" is also up for best country album. Metallica singer James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich are nominated for best rock song for "Hardwired."

Additional acts will be named ahead of the Feb. 12 show. It will be broadcast on CBS and hosted by "Late Late Show" host James Corden.

